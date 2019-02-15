LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The former football coach of Waggener High School has been fired by Jefferson County Public Schools after exchanging sexual text messages with a student in November, according to district records.
The district’s investigation into the accusation against Jordan Johnson, who was pulled from coaching and reassigned as a teacher at Waggener in November, found that he had exchanged messages “of an inappropriate and sexual nature” with the student in question.
He was fired for immoral character, conduct unbecoming a teacher, insubordination and neglect of duty, according to a Jan. 23 letter from JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio.
“Mr. Johnson acknowledged his communications with the student and could not provide a reasonable explanation for his actions” during a Jan. 8 meeting with school leaders to discuss the investigation’s findings, according to a Jan. 15 report signed by Johnson and Waggener Principal Sarah Hitchings.
“He stated, ‘In a logical sound mind, it doesn’t make sense,’” the report says. “’That six hour period was a scary time for me where I was out of control. I couldn’t gather my thoughts and come up with a logical plan to make it stop.’”
The investigation’s findings and Jan. 8 meeting “substantiated the fact that Mr. Johnson sent inappropriate messages to a student and did not report inappropriate messages sent to him by the student,” the report says.
Johnson “unequivocally” denied any wrongdoing in a Jan. 23 letter, but he was fired the next day.
Johnson, who did not respond to a request for comment through social media, said the student reached out to him for help on Nov. 2, then started asking questions that he believed “were no longer about guidance for her.” He wrote that he ended the conversation, but she sent him text messages on a phone number he gives his students for field trips hours later.
Johnson wrote that he tried to be short in his responses and ignore questions, but he didn’t “shut it all down” because he was worried about her mental state, saying she had discussed suicide with a counselor.
“I didn’t want to enhance that,” Johnson said in the letter. “I attempted to end the conversation in a fragile way and failed miserably at that, but not in the way” JCPS and Hitchings have said.
Johnson wrote that he answered a question from her because she would not stop asking and texting him.
“I felt it was the only way, which is a terrible mistake,” he said. “However, at no point of the conversation was it about ‘us’ in a sexual way.”
JCPS spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.
