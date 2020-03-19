LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered all schools in Indiana to close until at least May 1 as the number of COVID-19 cases soars in the state.
State officials announced Thursday that 17 additional cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed, brining the state's total to 56. Since that news conference, the Floyd County Health Department announced that an additional case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the area.
Holcomb said during a news conference Thursday that the statewide school closure could be extended through the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.
The state will seek a standardized testing waiver from the U.S. Department of Education, he said.
The department has indicated that it will grant one-year testing waivers for schools impacted by closures as they try to limit the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.
This report will be updated.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.