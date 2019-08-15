LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education will interview five finalists for the District 4 vacancy that must be filled by Sept. 14.
The board met behind closed doors for two hours Thursday, the first meeting in which members discussed candidates for the opening. The five were selected from 11 applicants for the vacancy.
The finalists for the seat are Saundra Gibson, business and community partnership administrator for the Metropolitan Sewer District; Debra Gray, a self-employed human resources consultant for non-profit organizations; Joe Marshall, a teacher at West End School; Sameka Parrish-Wright, Louisville site manager for The Bail Project; and Cassandra Ryan, a homemaker.
Board member James Craig made a motion that the school board schedule interviews with those applicants, which the board passed unanimously.
The board will likely continue deliberating on a replacement for Ben Gies, who resigned his District 4 seat July 1 after taking a policy job with Kentucky Youth Advocates, during a special meeting 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a date and time suggested by Chairwoman Diane Porter. A second meeting, if necessary, may be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 22, she said.
Porter told reporters before the meeting that she hopes to find someone to represent District 4 who is committed to Jefferson County Public Schools and is "willing to commit the time" to serving on the school board. "The willingness to have a heart for public education" will also be an important factor, she said.
The five finalists are among eight who filed candidacy paperwork with the Jefferson County Clerk's Office by Tuesday's deadline. Since the District 4 term had more than a year remaining as of Aug. 1, the seat will be on the ballot Nov. 5.
The Jefferson County school board will be the first to fill a vacancy itself after the General Assembly passed a new law that gives that authority to remaining board members rather than Kentucky's education commissioner.
