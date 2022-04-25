LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools tweaked its proposed enrollment boundaries for five high schools as the district works to overhaul its expansive student assignment plan.
The revisions, released Monday, affect proposed assignment boundaries for Atherton, Ballard, Fern Creek, Jeffersontown and Waggener high schools.
Some families living near Atherton have been vocal about the original proposal to use Bardstown Road as a dividing line between the school’s enrollment boundary and that of Waggener High.
The district’s updated proposal now moves Atherton’s proposed boundary east along Cherokee and Seneca parks to encompass neighborhoods like Bonnycastle and Seneca Gardens. All of Highland Middle School’s proposed enrollment boundary is included in Atherton’s now.
Waggener’s proposed boundary, meanwhile, also stretches further east between Shelbyville Road and Westport Road to encompass the entire Westport Middle assignment zone, according to the district.
Other changes to proposed high school enrollment boundaries are meant to further cut the number of “feeder patterns,” or the progression of students from elementary through high schools based on the student assignment plan.
The district’s current student assignment plan has 90 feeder patterns, and the original proposal envisioned slashing that number to 27. Monday’s changes would further reduce the number of feeder patterns to 23.
Ballard’s proposed boundaries would be adjusted with Westport Middle’s move to the Waggener assignment zone, and all of Carrithers Middle’s enrollment boundaries would be moved to Jeffersontown High’s. Fern Creek High’s proposed enrollment boundaries would be adjusted as a result of that change.
The updated enrollment boundaries can be viewed at this link.
The Jefferson County Board of Education is expected to vote on the district’s revised student assignment plan by June.
This story may be updated.
