LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools released a draft Wednesday of the proposed overhaul of its student assignment plan.
The district, which first released details of its proposed March 22, is currently gathering feedback on the proposal, which is expected to be considered by the Jefferson County Board of Education by June.
The proposal shifts school boundaries to align elementary, middle and high school pathways for families and creating “choice zones” in and near Louisville’s west end so students can either attend a new west Louisville middle school and the Academy @ Shawnee close to their homes or another middle and high school based on their addresses.
The district expects such changes will cut the number of “feeder patterns,” or the flow of students from kindergarten through their senior years of high school, from 90 to 27.
JCPS also wants to change its magnet programs as part of revisions to the student assignment plan. The district wants to prohibit magnets from initiating exits, or kicking out students from their programs, and create a centralized lottery program for admissions.
JCPS also envisions expanding its magnet programming so more students can enroll as part of the plan, which will begin taking effect for the 2023-24 school year if approved.
The district’s draft of its student assignment proposal can be found at this link.
To see which JCPS school assignments based on your address, click this link.
This story may be updated.
