LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools unveiled a proposed overhaul of its complex student assignment plan, which aims to deliver more options for families in and near west Louisville.
A version of the proposal is expected to be presented to the Jefferson County Board of Education in May and in place beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
The plan segments the current patchwork of school assignment zones that encompasses neighborhoods including Russell, Portland, Shawnee, California, Parkland, Chickasaw, Old Louisville, Shelby Park, Smoketown and Phoenix Hill into 13 “choice zones” with paired middle and high schools. Families residing in any of those “choice zones” can pick middle and high schools assigned there or attend a new West End middle school and the Academy @ Shawnee.
Those currently enrolled in schools no longer covered by their satellite resides boundaries if the proposal is adopted can continue attending those schools, according to a district spokesman.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio is scheduled to participate in the first public forum on the proposal 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Complex hosted by the Louisville Urban League and Courier-Journal.
The district unveiled the plan in an email to families and staff late Monday. Pollio is also scheduled to discuss the proposed student assignment changes during a news conference Tuesday.
Pollio touted the district’s upcoming student assignment plan changes as part of “bold” changes he envisioned for Kentucky’s largest public school district in 2022. JCPS and stakeholders have discussed changes for the district’s student assignment plan in recent years.
The proposal, if approved, would utilize some funding for the recent property tax rate that’s expected to yield $54 million in new annual revenue for the plan, though exactly how much will be spent specifically on the proposed student assignment changes remains unclear.
The district plans to increase budget allotments for schools with high concentrations of poverty, increase staffing and incentivize retention at such schools, create flexible school calendars and extended learning times, and more, according to a presentation on the plan.
JCPS expects to spend $5 million to support the Academy @ Shawnee and the new west Louisville middle school and $7 million for Maupin Elementary, Kennedy Elementary, King Elementary, Cochran Elementary, Engelhard Elementary, Wheatley Elementary, Atkinson Elementary, Breckinridge-Franklin Elementary, Byck Elementary and Portland Elementary, according to the presentation. The additional funding will be earmarked for extended learning opportunities, additional mental health counselors, and more pay for teachers and administrators, according to the presentation.
The student assignment plan also affects the district’s magnet programs, which would no longer be able to exit students within the first phase of the JCPS student assignment proposal. Magnet programs would need to set diversity targets for enrollment and take steps to better align their enrollments with the demographics of the entire district.
JCPS also envisions creating a full Spanish immersion magnet at Hawthorne Elementary and a new magnet program at Western High on coding and computer science within the first two years of the new student assignment plan.
The district also plans to create a process to open new themed magnet programs and to examine enrollments and available seats in magnet programs to better respond to student interest.
A presentation on the proposed student assignment plan can be seen at this link.
This story will be updated.
