LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools expects to spend $114.2 million building new schools for Grace James Academy of Excellence, W.E.B. DuBois Academy and a 1,000-student middle school in west Louisville.
The three new schools are part of the district’s proposed $1.1 billion facilities plan scheduled for a public hearing 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at C.B. Young Jr. Service Center on Crittenden Drive. They are among numerous construction and renovation projects slated to be scheduled by next year.
The three schools do not have sites picked for them yet, though the district’s facilities plan says the W.E.B. DuBois Academy campus on East Indian Trail may be the future home of Minor Daniels Middle School.
JCPS expects to spent $39.9 million each for 1,050-student capacity buildings for Grace James Academy of Excellence and W.E.B. DuBois Academy with enough space for sixth- through 12th-grade classes.
The proposed $34.3 million middle school for 1,000 students in west Louisville comes as JCPS administrators and Jefferson County Board of Education contemplate sweeping changes to the district’s student assignment plan. Superintendent Marty Pollio has said a new middle school, and possibly another high school, in west Louisville will be key parts of his proposed changes to the district’s proposed student assignment revisions.
“Middle and high school students in west Louisville deserve the same opportunities that every other student in this district has,” Pollio said last year during his state of the district speech. “This is about equity.”
The Jefferson County Board of Education approved construction of three new elementary schools and a new middle school in 2019.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.