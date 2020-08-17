LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Only Jefferson County Public Schools students will be allowed to receive meals through the district's feeding program starting next week, the district announced Monday.
JCPS, which has served nearly 2 million meals since classrooms closed in March, will assign bar codes that families and students can used on Tuesdays and Thursdays once the 2020-21 school year starts remotely Aug. 25.
Families will receive those bar codes in letters from JCPS, according to the district.
The program has been open to any Jefferson County youth since its inception. JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said he will seek a federal waiver to continue that service when the 2020-21 school year begins.
Meals will be available for free to students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch or attend schools that receive free meals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 131 sites Tuesdays and Thursdays. Normal meal fees apply for other students.
"Simply put: hungry kids struggle to learn,” Pollio said in a statement. “We’re proud that we’ve been able to continue providing breakfasts and lunches throughout the summer. For some young people in our community, these may be the only meals that they’ll get on certain days."
Students will receive two breakfasts and lunches on Tuesdays and three breakfasts and lunches on Thursdays, according to the district.
JCPS is also considering delivering meals by bus, gauging interest from families on its "NTI 2.0" meal registration form.
JCPS starts the upcoming school year with at least six weeks of distance learning next week. Gov. Andy Beshear has asked school districts to delay the start of classroom instruction in 2020-21 until at least Sept. 28 given the recent escalation of COVID-19 in the state, a request that some school leaders aren't following.
To sign up for the JCPS "NTI 2.0" meal service, register on the district's School and Community Nutrition Services website at jcpsfood.org.
