LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is hopeful that its guidance and expectations for NTI 2.0 will provide a consistent approach for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The district, along with representatives from the Jefferson County Teachers Association, met by committee several times to lay out specific teacher expectations for educators within JCPS.
While it has no direct impact on the labor agreement, JCTA said the teacher expectations are how that contract relates to NTI learning.
"It's a matter of interpreting what it means in this new context," said JCTA President Brent McKim.
JCPS said three key priorities guided the layout for each school. The priorities are consistent with each school in the district, but enable each school to develop teacher expectations as they relate to the district's priorities.
JCPS says three of those priorities that were communicated to each school include:
- Consistency across the district while allowing for personalized and professional educator judgement
- Frequent communication with students and families
- Focus on evidence based practices to support learning
"We want to be sure we're providing consistency any time possible for the sake of our families so that they can support their kids as best they can, and don't have to spend time trying to navigate lots of different resources," said JCPS Chief Academic Officer Dr. Carmen Coleman.
While teacher expectations will look different because the instruction is being done on a different platform, there are no fundamental changes to the educators' contract. The only difference is that observations will be done for feedback, and won't be consequential, according to JCTA.
"I think we're going to see consistent expectations like we would any other year for what students are going to be learning and covering the standards, but different expectations for how that's going to happen, and much more flexibility," McKim said.
JCPS is set to begin the year on Aug. 25 with virtual learning for at least six weeks.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved