LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Education has talked with leaders of nine school districts since Wednesday morning to reiterate why Gov. Andy Beshear recommended delaying the start of classroom instruction for the 2020-21 school year.
Toni Konz Tatman, KDE's interim communications director, said interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown and Kentucky Board of Education Chairwoman Lu Young have been involved in such talks with Crittenden County Schools, Bowling Green Independent Schools, Green County Schools, Warren County Public Schools, Hickman County Schools, Barren County Schools, Williamstown Independent Schools, Madison County Schools and Cumberland County Schools.
Many school districts are heeding Beshear's guidance to delay the start of in-person instruction until at least Sept. 28 and begin the 2020-21 school year with distance learning.
Some, such as Hardin County Schools, have declined to follow the governor's recommendation and plan to welcome students back to schools in the days ahead.
"We realize that he is looking at it from a state perspective," Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan said Thursday, a day after the district's board of education voted 4-1 to continue its reopening plans that include an option for in-person instruction.
"But what we have said here in Hardin County is we know our community, and based on those individual conversations that our teachers had, we had a good handle on what our families were most comfortable with."
The Archdiocese of Louisville and Christian Academy of Louisville have also announced their plans to open the 2020-21 school year with options for classroom learning.
Tatman said Brown, Young and other state health and education officials have conducted "non-adversarial" conversations with superintendents and local public schools leaders to hear their concerns about Beshear's recommendation.
The governor called for schools to postpone the start of classroom instruction based on the recent escalation of COVID-19 cases and testing positivity rate, the growing number of infections among children, outbreaks experienced in other states that have reopened schools, and Kentucky families vacationing in states with high COVID-19 infection rates.
"While I value and honor decisions about the 2020-2021 school year being feasible, practical and tailored to the needs of each community, we also must balance this with the lessons we are learning from other states that tried to open too soon and now are faced with having to close," Brown said in a statement.
"These kinds of actions create more complications by having to start and stop in-person instruction. In the end, we all want what’s best for our children despite how difficult this might be."
Brown had told superintendents Tuesday that he wanted to schedule such conference calls with school district leaders in hopes of convincing them to reconsider their plans to reopen their schools to classroom learning given the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
"The goal of the conversation is to make sure the district understands the facts around the recommendation to delay in-person instruction and to go over our concerns that exist if districts do not follow the recommendation," Tatman said in a statement.
Brown also told superintendents Tuesday schools that reopen could be forced to close through a variety of options, such as through executive action, emergency regulations passed by the state education board or action by health departments.
On Wednesday, Beshear said he would only take steps to close school buildings in coordination with local health departments if there are severe COVID-19 outbreaks or if districts refuse to help address flare ups.
Tatman said conversations between state and local public education leaders "have not been threatening in any fashion."
KDE is hosting a virtual town hall to discuss Beshear's recommendation with school board members throughout the state on Thursday.
This story may be updated.
