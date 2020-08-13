HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky schools are ready to welcome students back into the classroom this month, going against Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation to start the year online.
The Hardin County School District got feedback from teachers and families in July. Around 80% of them wanted to start the new year in-person.
"Last evening, our board of education made a very difficult decision to begin with in-person instruction," said Teresa Morgan, superintendent for Hardin County Schools. "I need people to understand that there was a lot of work and consideration that went into that."
After COVID-19 cases spiked these last few weeks, Beshear asked Kentucky school districts to delay classroom learning until at least Sept. 28.
"We have the upmost respect for the governor," Morgan said. "We realize that he is looking at it from a state perspective. But what we have said here in Hardin County is we know our community, and based on those individual conversations that our teachers had, we had a good handle on what our families were most comfortable with."
Green County Schools, Christian Academy of Louisville and Jefferson County Catholic Schools are joining Hardin County Schools in holding in-person learning this month.
Several schools in southern Indiana confirmed cases their first week back.
"Does that cause us pause? Yes," Morgan said. "But those are the things that we prepare for. Our schools have reopening documents. We have seating charts. We have seating charts for our buses."
Hardin and Green County schools have an online learning option. Most districts are starting the year virtually, including Spencer County Schools.
"At times, our children are utilized as political pawns," said Chuck Adams, superintendent of Spencer County Schools.
Adams spoke on YouTube about feeling pressured in the decision.
"Given the opportunity, yes, we would do in-person activities in a hybrid scenario," he said. "However, knowing the consequences of Frankfort upon us, if we choose to do so, our hands are unfortunately tied."
School districts are hoping for the best, preparing for the worst and asking parents for help along the way, to enforce masks and some understanding.
"We try to be very respectful of everyone's position," Morgan said. "I would ask for them to recognize the difficult situation that everyone is in and just be kind and respectful in your interactions in your postings."
