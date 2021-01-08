LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Bobbie Lester, a nurse at Indian Trail Elementary School, hoped to send a clear message to her colleagues Friday as she became one of 32 Jefferson County Public Schools employees to take Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
"By me taking this shot today, I want to show my coworkers, all of my coworkers at JCPS that this shot is safe," Lester, who also works with Jefferson County Traditional Middle School during distance learning, said moments before taking her vaccine at the city’s drive-thru vaccination center at Broadbent Arena.
JCPS school nurses are among the first vaccine recipients in Jefferson County, where classrooms in Kentucky’s largest school district have been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district expects about 60 school nurses will be vaccinated during the first wave of inoculations.
Teachers and other school staff are in the next group of vaccine recipients, who are expected to start getting their doses near the beginning of February. More than 13,000 teachers, employees and contractors have requested vaccines, according to JCPS.
"The light as at the end of the tunnel," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said.
Exactly when JCPS begins its gradual reopening depends on school board approval and how many doses are allocated for the district.
Pollio reiterated Friday his proposal to begin reopening elementary schools starting in kindergarten as teachers and staff receive their vaccines. He told the school board Tuesday that Moderna’s vaccine requires a 28-day waiting period before booster shots are given, followed by another week of waiting before schools can reopen.
Pollio said this week that JCPS will need about 7,000 vaccine doses to reopen elementary schools and nearly 12,000 to reopen all schools.
“I am inspired walking in here today because I know that this is the beginning of the end,” he said.
