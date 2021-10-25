LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Jefferson County Public Schools will need to test negative for COVID-19 regardless of their vaccination status before they’re allowed to participate in extracurricular activities starting next week.
The district’s new “test-to-play” program, approved Oct. 7 by the Jefferson County Board of Education, begins Nov. 1.
JCPS students involved in sports or other extracurricular activities at their schools will need to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and produce negative results before they can participate starting next week. Parents and guardians must complete a consent form before their children begin the testing regimen, and tests are available at every school in the district.
“We want to make sure that everybody is staying safe participating in winter athletics,” Seneca High School Athletic Director Paul Holien said during a news conference at the school Monday.
Exactly how many JCPS students will ultimately participate in the program remains to be seen. Dr. Eva Stone, health services manager at JCPS, said schools are gathering rosters of students involved in extracurriculars and families still have time to register their children for the testing program.
Unlike the district’s optional “test-to-stay” program meant to reduce student and staff quarantines, “test-to-play” will be mandatory for all students participating in extracurricular activities at their schools.
That includes students who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccines have been authorized for anyone 12 and older, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering approving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds.
Stone said students participating in activities, particularly indoor athletics, are at higher risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19 because they are often in settings where mitigation measures like masking are not in place.
“From a safety perspective and with the incidence of breakthrough cases around the country we felt like that was safest for students,” Stone said of testing students regardless of their vaccination status.
The response to the district’s new requirement for school-based extracurriculars has been “kind of a mixed bag,” Stone said.
“There are people who are very, very glad to see this measure being enacted because I mean this is what you see in sports and other settings, and so this is something that can help add another level of safety for students,” she said. “... There are people who have been not as supportive, who have been unhappy with decision to have testing.”
Holien said the response to “test-to-play” from families of Seneca High students who play winter sports was overwhelmingly positive during a Thursday meeting.
“The parents here have been great,” he said. “... They want their kids to play.”
Testing consent forms for JCPS are available here.
This story will be updated.
