LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days after abruptly adjourning their regularly scheduled board meeting as tensions over school resource officers flared, members of the Jefferson County Board of Education approved new COVID-19 testing programs to reduce quarantines and require those in extracurricular activities to test negative before they can participate.
The Jefferson County Board of Education unanimously voted to create the “test-to-stay” and “test-to-play” programs, $200 vaccine incentives and hourly pay bumps for classified staff who take instructional duties during a special board meeting Thursday.
Those items were on the agenda for Tuesday’s board meeting, which was derailed during public comment period as supporters and opponents of bringing school resource officers back into JCPS schools drew raucous cheers and jeers. A five-minute recess by the board eventually led to an early adjournment after Central High School’s auditorium was cleared and dozens of those against bringing officers back into schools continued voicing their opposition.
Thursday’s abbreviated board agenda did not include a public comment period, and all seven board members participated remotely as JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio and other members of his administration presented items at VanHoose Education Center.
School resource officers were not on Tuesday’s agenda, but talk of creating of an internal school security force at JCPS has reemerged. Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields has pushed for the district to hire its own team of school officers in the aftermath of a deadly drive-by shooting at a bus stop that killed 16-year-old Eastern High School student Tyree Smith and injured two other students.
Pollio, who has said his administration was close to recommending a school security officer plan, has criticized those using Smith’s death as a catalyst to call for school resource officers in the district. Such officers have not been in JCPS schools since the start of the 2019-20 school year, when the Louisville Metro pulled 17 LMPD officers from buildings and the school board did not approve contracts with other law enforcement agencies for 11 more officers.
The “test-to-stay” program is voluntary for students and employees who have not taken COVID-19 vaccines, which are available for anyone 12 and older, and will begin Oct. 17, Pollio said. The program’s goals, according to the district, include minimizing absences related to COVID-19 quarantines and lessening the burden of quarantines on students, families and staff.
The district’s “test-to-stay” program allows asymptomatic students and staff to undergo daily COVID-19 testing for seven days after possible exposure to someone diagnosed with the coronavirus rather than the 10 days in quarantine currently required after such exposures.
Participants in the JCPS “test-to-stay” program must test negative for COVID-19 before they attend school, participate in extracurricular activities or ride school buses following close contacts with anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Lawmakers directed the Kentucky Department for Public Health to develop a model “test-to-stay” plan for schools to consider implementing as part of a new state law passed in this year’s special legislative session.
COVID-19 tests will be provided free at district middle schools, high schools and other locations Sundays through Thursdays, and participants can obtain tests through medical providers at their own expense.
Students and staff who are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who have been infected within the previous 90 days do not have to quarantine unless they have symptoms or have been ordered to quarantine by health professionals.
The similar “test-to-play” program requires students who participate in sports and other extracurricular activities to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing at their schools and test negative for the coronavirus before they can participate starting Nov. 1.
If students miss regular testing dates at their schools, they can get tested at one of the district’s other testing locations after school.
The board approved accepting and matching the Kentucky Department of Education’s $100 per employee vaccine incentive to give JCPS employees who have been vaccinated $200 by Dec. 1. Eligible employees will receive payments through regular payroll by Jan. 22.
The JCPS board also voted to temporarily bump the hourly rate for classified staff by $6 for every hour they perform instructional duties. Senate Bill 1, passed in special session this year, gives districts flexibility to allow classified staff to lead instruction without supervision from certified teachers.
The JCPS pay increase will be in place as long as such staffing flexibility continues.
