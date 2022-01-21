LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will decide Sunday whether to reopen classrooms or continue with remote learning, Superintendent Marty Pollio said Friday.
That timeline is similar to past decisions on transitioning to nontraditional instruction so far this year. JCPS has used eight of its 10 days allotted for nontraditional instruction for the 2021-22 school year this month amid a record surge of COVID-19 infections throughout Kentucky.
Kentucky school districts have also been granted 10 days per school of targeted remote learning, which allows Pollio to shutter specific schools, classes, grades or groups of students in response to absences related to COVID-19.
"We want nothing more than to be in person next week, but we are going to have to evaluate the numbers and make sure that we can hold school safely," Pollio said. "We're going to be working throughout the weekend, making a decision on Sunday afternoon to decide what's best for the district."
Both nontraditional instruction and remote learning are options for JCPS next week, Pollio said.
"We'll be working to make the best decisions for students and staff across this district as we always do," he said. "... In the end, we want to do what's best for safety and health first and then obviously learning as well."
On Sunday afternoon, @JCPSKY will announce a decision on how our students will be learning next week. We will be reviewing the most up-to-date data on staff absences over the weekend. Learn more about our timeline in today's Weekly Wrap Up.#WeAreJCPShttps://t.co/4CqjR4Yjg2— Dr. Marty Pollio (@JCPSSuper) January 21, 2022
Staffing during the latest uptick in COVID-19 infections has posed challenges for JCPS and other school districts around the state.
COVID-19 cases and quarantines among staff were slightly higher Friday than they were the morning of Jan. 10, the first day classrooms closed at JCPS.
Six-hundred-and-eighty-three district employees had active COVID-19 cases, and another 123 are in quarantine as of 12 p.m. Friday, according to district data. Fewer than 600 active cases and fewer than 100 quarantines among JCPS staff were reported around 10 a.m. Jan. 10.
Pollio said at the time that he hoped the break in in-person learning would allow staff to complete their quarantines and report back to work.
"We are trying to get every possible day of in-person instruction that we have," he said during a Jan. 10 news conference.
The Jefferson County Board of Education narrowly voted down a recommendation Tuesday to ease quarantining and contact tracing requirements at JCPS based on updated federal and state guidance.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.