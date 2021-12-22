LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three lanes of the Kennedy Bridge reopened Wednesday afternoon after repairs to bolts that hold together an expansion joint on the I-65 roadway.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tweeted around 1:40 p.m. that the lane closures had ended.
The work involved stabilizing a section where about six bolts had either sheared off or come loose, said Matt Bullock, chief engineer for the cabinet's Department of Highways office in Louisville.
Parts of the bridge were shut down during the summer after inspectors found five missing bolts at the joint, which resembles interlocking fingers near the Indiana state line. It’s one of four joints that connect the bridge deck’s concrete slabs, letting the structure expand and contract.
The Transportation Cabinet then ordered the installation of about 100 bolts to secure the joint, completing that work by early September.
Traffic backups stretched into southern Indiana for about 6 miles Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
