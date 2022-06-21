LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The mayors of Louisville and Jeffersonville, Ind. are asking Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to reconsider his state’s position on a looming toll increase on the RiverLink bridges, a request that doesn’t appear likely to succeed.
Toll rates on the three Ohio River bridges are set to rise July 1 by an unprecedented 8.3 percent, a result of an agreement between Kentucky and Indiana that pushes toll rates up each year by 2.5 percent or the rate of inflation – whichever is highest.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Jim Gray want the bistate Tolling Body to meet before then and agree to the smaller increase. But Holcomb has dismissed that idea, telling Beshear in a May letter that Indiana requires "consistency in approach" to its two toll projects: RiverLink and the Indiana Toll Road.
The toll road runs across the northern section of the state. Rates there recently rose more than 9%.
Holding down tolls on the Indiana Toll Road to match the lower increase on the RiverLink bridges would require higher tolls in northern Indiana for years to come, Holcomb wrote.
Speaking Tuesday alongside Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said he hadn’t reached out to Holcomb or Indiana’s representatives on the Tolling Body. But he said higher toll rates could discourage growth in his southern Indiana city.
“If you want to put us into a conversation with another road project in northern Indiana, I say shame on you,” said Moore, who like Holcomb is a Republican. “For Jeffersonville, we fight for everything we have. And I don't think you use us as an economic tool for another part of the state.”
Holcomb’s office did not directly address the mayors’ remarks. In response to a request for comment, a spokeswoman sent a copy of the letter it previously provided.
Fischer encouraged people to reach out directly to Holcomb’s office.
“We just hope he will reconsider this so we can make this more affordable for the citizens that are crossing these Ohio River bridges,” Fischer said.
He also read a prepared statement from New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan, who favors no toll increases at all.
The RiverLink increase set to start in July would boost rates for all types of vehicles that use the toll crossings: the downtown Interstate 65 Kennedy and Lincoln bridges, and the upriver Lewis and Clark Bridge.
A passenger car, truck or SUV with a prepaid RiverLink transponder, would see rates climb from $2.21 to $2.40 per crossing. A car without a RiverLink account would have to pay $4.80 to cross the Ohio River, up from $4.42 now.
New one-way tolls for semi trucks and other large trucks would range from $11.98 to $14.38.
