LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lawmaker wants high school and college athletes to compete in sports based on their biological sexes regardless of their gender identities.
Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, filed Senate Bill 114 Friday and was not immediately available for comment.
The legislation, called the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” would require students to compete in athletics based on the sex listed on their birth certificates.
If a student’s birth certificate has been edited or the student’s biological sex is otherwise disputed, the student in question would be required to undergo a medical examination so a doctor, physician’s assistant or advanced practice registered nurse can establish their sex based only on internal and external reproductive anatomy, testosterone levels and an analysis of their genetic makeup.
SB 114 would similarly restrict access to locker rooms during a practice or event to students based on their genders at birth.
Currently, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association allows transgender athletes to compete in sports based on their gender identities only if they’ve undergone sex reassignment surgery either before or after puberty.
If such surgery occurs after puberty, transgender students must demonstrate that they’re taking hormone therapy appropriate for their gender.
SB 114 would allow students who have been denied athletic opportunities or have been harmed due to violations of the bill’s provisions to sue school districts within two years of the alleged wrongdoing.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.