FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legislation granting public charter schools per-pupil state funding cleared one of its final legislative hurdles Monday.
House Bill 9, sponsored by House Majority Whip Chad McCoy, cleared the Senate Education Committee on a 8-3 vote Monday with one “pass” vote.
Charter schools have been legal in Kentucky since 2017, but lawmakers only provided temporary funding in the budget at the time. HB 9 passed the House on a 51-46 vote Tuesday.
The bill would usher in at least one charter school in Jefferson County and another in northern Kentucky. HB 9 would require the Jefferson County Board of Education to approve at least one charter school application by July 1, 2023.
Northern Kentucky University’s Board of Regents would be allowed to approve charter schools for counties with four or more public school districts under the pilot program if it accepts authorizer status by Jan. 1 under the bill.
Several opponents raised concerns with the prospect of public school districts losing state funding as charter schools attract students from their schools during Monday’s marathon hearing on HB 9.
McCoy, R-Bardstown, said districts stand to lose state funding if HB 9 becomes law, but he said larger school districts like Jefferson County Public Schools, which serves more than 95,000 students, can better shoulder the financial impacts compared to smaller school systems.
His response to a question from Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, centered on the prospect of a single charter school opening and not multiple ones drawing students.
“It's 300 less kids that they're responsible for and it's only the (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) portion that's going,” McCoy said. “We’re not within the margin of error of what they (JCPS) lose with divorces in a given year. I just don't see it having an actual impact.”
Opponents of the measure who testified against HB 9 disagreed.
“If you take one dime from the budget and put it into a public charter school, then it's going to take away from public education,” Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Robbie Fletcher said. “It's going to take away from our public schools.”
HB 9 moves to the Senate floor for further consideration. The upper chamber is scheduled to convene 1 p.m. Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
