FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers narrowly passed a bill Tuesday that would fully fund charter schools.
Opposition came from both sides of the isle. First, House Bill 9 was heard in the House education committee then hours later on the House floor.
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Chad McCoy, R-Bardstown, argued against common fears.
"One of the arguments you always hear is, 'Oh, we're gonna take the dollars from local schools' and that the smart kids will end up at this school and all the kids that have issues will end up at this school," McCoy said. "That's actually magnet schools. And that is NOT what happens under charter schools."
Republicans, like Reps. Timmy Truett and Killian Timoney who work as educators when they're not serving as a representative, were some of those opposed.
"I think charter schools will take funding from our local schools," Truett, R-McKee, said.
"We are going to come to the education table, upset the apple cart, get a lot of teachers upset about a lot of things for something where, statistically, there's not really a huge upside," Timoney, R-Lexington, said.
There are no charter schools in Kentucky right now. Since 2017, charter schools have been allowed, but this bill would be the first time funding would be permanent if passed.
There was also debate Tuesday about if charter schools are effective.
"Charter schools is not what Kentucky needs," said Rep. Jeffrey Donohue, D-Louisville. "We need to teach our students."
The bill would mandate two of the first charter schools in west Louisville and Covington as a pilot program. McCoy said it would prove charter schools are good.
"We are failing the minority kids in the west end of Louisville when it comes to education. Period," he said. "My hope is if we run a pilot project maybe, we can get one there that will show the rest of the state there's nothing to be afraid of."
Louisville Democrat Lisa Willner was critical of the bill, which passed committee 11-9.
She said a committee member was swapped out for McCoy and another member was removed, swaying the vote.
"The committee membership had to be changed with the addition of one member, the removal of another," Willner said. "This is not good process."
On the House floor, the bill passed 51-46. It would next have to be heard in a Senate Committee.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.