LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill that would permanently fund charter schools in the state.
But Gov. Andy Beshear and public school leaders are worried about what that could mean for Kentucky's school system.
"Public dollars have to be going into public schools, and there's lots of different ways they try to change the words and definitions, but schools run by corporations are not public schools," Beshear said.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mary Pollio is among public school leaders opposing House Bill 9. He and others contend that charter schools could drain students, and the funding that comes with them, from the state's public school system.
Pollio said charter schools could also make teaching shortages at JCPS even worse.
"We're going to have more schools with more teachers across the state," he said.
