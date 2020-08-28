LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When Gov. Andy Beshear announced June 30 that he was hiring accounting firm Ernst & Young on an expensive, no-bid contract to help the state’s beleaguered unemployment system, he set a goal: to resolve all of the nearly 56,000 initial jobless claims from March, April and May that remained unprocessed.
Two months later, the state is nowhere near that goal, according to figures released by Beshear’s Labor Cabinet Thursday evening.
Kentucky still has 40,425 “unresolved initial claims” from March, April and May, according to the figures.
In fact, when claims from July are included, Kentucky has about the same amount of backlogged unemployment claims today – 73,642 – as in early July when Ernst & Young was beginning its short-term contract work. (Kentucky had 73,979 backlogged claims as of July 9, according to figures the administration disclosed at that time.)
Beshear’s Labor Cabinet has not responded to a handful of written questions submitted Thursday evening after the disclosure of the latest figures. WDRB has also requested an interview with any cabinet official overseeing the system.
“(N)o one in state government will be satisfied until all Kentuckians have received the unemployment benefits for which they qualify,” Labor Cabinet chief of staff Marjorie Arnold said in an email Thursday evening.
Steven Borden, a 22-year-old from Louisville’s Pleasure Ridge Park, represents one of those backlogged claims.
He filed for unemployment in mid-June after accepting a separation option from a Starbucks in lieu of reduced hours.
“I’m trying to be as understanding as I can. But I definitely feel like I have been left behind,” said Borden, who lives with his parents but has fallen behind on car payments, insurance and other bills.
The figures released Thursday say nothing of a separate problem: People whose jobless claims have stalled after receiving some initial payments. State officials have acknowledged issues with “continuing claims” but never quantified how many are stalled.
“I’m just still in limbo,” said Darlene Lewis, 65-year-old widow from Fairdale, whose only income source is Social Security.
She had received $180 per week from the state, plus the $600 federal supplement that is now expired, from April through May 11, when her payments stopped.
She’s gotten help from rent and utility assistance programs while nearly exhausting her savings, she said.
“When you have everything going out and nothing coming in, it don’t take long to deplete,” she said.
Beshear: ‘We are getting closer and closer to being caught up’
Beshear announced that the Ernst & Young’s contract would be extended in late July, raising the total cost to $12 million.
State officials said July 27 that the firm had worked through about 63,000 claims. But a final step remained: State employees needed to pen a one- or two-page “adjudication” letter required by federal law to finally dispatch each of those claims.
As of Thursday, only about 20,000 “determinations” had been completed, or less than a third, the Labor Cabinet said.
While Beshear didn’t give specific figures during his briefing Thursday afternoon, his comments implied more progress.
“We are getting closer and closer to being caught up … We are trying to get those two-page letters out to the last remaining people. Sadly, we’re down to the point where many of the remaining claims are going to be denials,” Beshear said.
The Labor Cabinet said Thursday that Ernst & Young, whose extended contract is approaching its Aug. 30 end date, has “processed 135,549 claims.”
It’s unclear why that work hasn’t made a bigger dent in the state’s backlog.
“Ernst & Young continues to process the unresolved claims in preparation for (unemployment) staff to complete the necessary adjudications,” the cabinet said.
The extended contract expires on Aug. 30.
State Rep. Jerry Miller, an eastern Jefferson County Republican, said he continues to hear “gut wrenching” stories from his constituents who have had trouble with their unemployment claims.
Miller said the figures released Thursday don’t show much progress, despite all the attention on the issues with what he called “an antiquated” unemployment system.
“For all that effort and $12 million, we just don't see a lot,” he said.