LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear's office said Friday morning it expects a northern Kentucky judge to nullify all of the governor's executive orders on COVID-19, a ruling that would presumably extend to a statewide mask mandate.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican who has challenged the Democratic Beshear's coronavirus measures in several local courts, tweeted shortly after midnight that Boone County Circuit Judge Rick Brueggemann "indicated" he would sign the order.
Such a ruling "provides much-needed relief to Kentucky businesses that joined us in challenging the Governor's notion that he has absolute power apart from the law," Cameron said.
Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley said in a statement that Brueggemann had signaled he would rule in Cameron's favor. A copy of the ruling wasn't immediately available.
"We are awaiting a written order and will be ready to take further action," Staley said. "The lives of many Kentuckians are on the line."
Cameron, who had intervened in a lawsuit initially about COVID-19 restrictions on the Florence Speedway and a day care in Boone County, filed a motion Thursday in a local court there arguing that the governor’s actions statewide are “arbitrary,” exceed his authority under the law and violate the state constitution.
Among other things, Cameron alleges, Beshear failed to list the "precise emergency" facing Kentucky.
Beshear previously has faced setbacks in rulings in Boone and Scott counties that have exempted his coronavirus restrictions from applying to agritourism businesses, day cares and auto tracks.
He has asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to review those lower court decisions.
This story will be updated.
