LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear reported a "staggering" 3,649 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, a new daily high.
"It is uncontrolled spread throughout the entire commonwealth," Beshear said. "The whole house is on fire."
The state also reached a new high in the rate of positive tests over a seven-day period, at 9.18%.
Beshear disclosed no new executive orders on Thursday.
He announced a bevy of new measures on Wednesday, including closing bars and restaurants to indoor service from Nov. 20 through Dec. 13, closing schools to in-person classes statewide and limiting gatherings like weddings and funerals to 25 people per room.