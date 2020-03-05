FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky began testing this week for the new coronavirus at a state laboratory in Frankfort and now has the ability to conduct 800 to 1,000 tests, state officials said Thursday.
As of Thursday afternoon, officials said seven people in the state have been screened for the COVID-19 respiratory virus. There are no confirmed cases, although tests on three residents are pending.
Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters that Kentucky is taking steps to prepare for the virus, which has now been verified in 13 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee confirmed his state's first case on Thursday in Williamson County south of Nashville.
"We should use every minute that we have to prepare for it," Beshear said. "But looking realistically at what we're seeing, we should expect at least one case. It's important that we're ready to respond."
The Beshear administration says the state lab can process test results on the same day they're delivered if the specimens arrive by noon.
"Everything that we're doing to make sure we can test as quickly as possible means that we can react," Beshear said.
The Kentucky residents tested thus far have been "very low risk," the governor said. Kentucky’s public health commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, said state epidemiologists have worked with the CDC to determine who to test.
State officials said one in Kentucky who has been monitored for the coronavirus has been classified as a "person under investigation," which includes people who show the virus' flu-like symptoms and have traveled within 14 days from a country with regular transmission of the illness.
But ultimately, Stack said the goal is for anyone who wants a coronavirus test to have one.
He said earlier Thursday that he expects testing for the novel coronavirus will soon be “widespread” in the U.S. as private laboratories join the work now done by public agencies.
Kentucky is one of 44 states and territories that can conduct diagnostic tests, according to the CDC.
The CDC initially performed all tests for the illness that has been confirmed in 148 people in the U.S., including those who returned from China’s Wuhan province. In all, 13 states have reported confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
“As the condition begins to spread and becomes more common, obviously the desire is as rapidly as possible to be able to test anyone a clinician or doctor or other clinician feels is at risk for the illness or may have it,” Dr. Stack told members of the House health and family services committee.
In a briefing to lawmakers, Stack said public health officials hope that in the coming weeks commercial labs will “come online” and start testing.
Kentucky state government is not identifying where the residents who are tested live. Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, told WDRB News on Wednesday that three people from Louisville have tested negative.
While the coronavirus is a national health concern, with mortality rates much higher than seasonal flu, Beshear emphasized that about 19,000 people have been diagnosed with the flu this season. Four children and 62 adults have died.
"Get your flu shot, " Beshear said. "It's the most important thing you can do to protect yourself. Make sure your kids have a flu shot."
