LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Gas & Electric Co. began suing Bullitt County landowners Tuesday in a bid to acquire the final parcels it needs for a $39 million natural gas pipeline.
Online court records show the utility filed nine condemnation lawsuits in Bullitt Circuit Court. LG&E previously sent residents letters threatening legal action if it couldn’t reach deals to buy easements by the end of the month.
LG&E officials did not immediately respond to a voice mail Wednesday morning.
The publicly-regulated company has acquired about 85 percent of the land for the line that would run between south of Mount Washington and Interstate 65, south of Shepherdsville. It would create a backup supply of gas to 9,500 customers, LG&E has argued, while also aid future industrial users along Ky. 480 and Ky. 245 near I-65.
But opponents who don’t want a high-pressure pipeline through their land have questioned how the route was chosen and criticized a process that let LG&E avoid public notice requirements that are common for other large projects. In some cases, residents didn’t know about the line until state regulators approved it.
The pipeline would cross land where Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is establishing a wildlife corridor and conservation area. LG&E has not filed suit against Bernheim, according to the records.
WDRB News has left messages with several of the landowners whom LG&E sued.
Also named as defendants in one lawsuit is the East Kentucky Power Cooperative Inc., which has easements in Bullitt County for electrical lines. A spokesman said Wednesday morning he wasn't aware of the lawsuit.
Salt River Electric Cooperative, a nonprofit, member-owned utility, also was sued in the same lawsuit. A spokesman for the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives did not immediately return phone messages Wednesday.
Kentucky law gives LG&E the right to condemn land for gas lines that are deemed to be in “public service.”
But it’s not a step LG&E routinely takes, according to the company and a WDRB News review of eminent domain lawsuits. LG&E says it does not know how many such actions it has taken in the past, but there is just one comparable lawsuit now making its way through the courts.
In that case, LG&E sued a property owner on Aiken Road in eastern Jefferson County last year seeking to acquire two 30-foot easements totaling just under an acre. The company claimed in a March 2018 filing in Jefferson Circuit Court that it had been unable to reach a deal since September 2017.
A three-person panel awarded the property owner $45,000 based on what they considered to be the fair market value of the land.
The and owner disagreed with LG&E’s claim it had “attempted in good faith” to acquire the easements and said in court documents that the compensation awarded by the panel was “inadequate and not fair and reasonable for the property interests taken.”
In addition, she said LG&E “has not established a public use for the private property" and argued in court documents that the utility failed to consider alternatives that would have been less disruptive to her land.
Natasha Collins, an LG&E spokeswoman, said last week that the company acquired 45 of 46 easements through negotiations for the project, which would install a roughly 3-mile, high-pressure distribution line in the area. The goal, she said in an email, is to "reinforce the system in this area and continue reliably serving our existing customers as well as to support additional growth in this area."
LG&E argued in the lawsuit that the project does meet the state definition of a "public use." It also claims it negotiated in good faith before making a final offer of $20,000
That case is at the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
This story will be updated.
