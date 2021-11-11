LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An affiliate of apartment builder LDG Multifamily LLC bought the downtown Greyhound station last month for $2.8 million.
The deal comes as Greyhound plans to open a new station in the Edgewood neighborhood near Louisville International Airport and the bus operator’s Scotland-based parent company was sold.
LDG Land Holdings LLC completed the purchase October 28, according to online records of the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator.
Christi-Lanier Robinson, executive vice president for LDG, said buying the bus station is in line with the company’s mission of looking for sites for affordable housing.
LDG this week filed new plans for a zoning change for Prospect Cove, a proposed 178-unit, income-restricted apartment complex near Prospect. It is the company’s second attempt the secure a land-use change for the project.
