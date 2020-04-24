LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said there are 39 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County as of Friday but no additional deaths.
"It's been quite some time since we've been in that position," Fischer said during his daily briefing.
The total number of COVID-19 cases here is now 1,044, with 496 of those citizens having recovered.
Fischer also said the number of infected first responders has not changed. A total of 12 first responders have tested positive, with 10 already back at work and two recovering at home.
In addition, 98 Metro Corrections inmates have been tested with all negative results so far.
A new drive-thru testing site will open at Shawnee Park on Monday with up to 350 tests available every day, Monday through Friday. The park will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic and some walking areas.
"This testing is going to be a lot more common for all of us," Fischer said, especially as the city beings to open back up.
Fischer urged businesses to provide masks to their employers, noting that there are still too many workers not covering their faces. He specifically cited workers at drive-thru windows and grocery stores where he said compliance is "very uneven."
And he implored citizens to wear masks when they go out. Starting Sunday, TARC will begin handing out masks to riders who don't have one.
Teddy Abrams, music director of the Louisville Orchestra, announced a song written by 29 artists from the city that will debut Monday called "Lift Up Louisville." The song is "for our city, by our city," Abrams said, noting that Jim James, Will Oldham and Ben Sollee, among others, are involved. The proceeds from the song will go to the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund.
Fischer called it a "love letter for our city."
The mayor was repeatedly asked about the Kentucky Derby, which has been rescheduled for Sept. 5. He was asked if he was concerned about thousands of people from all over the world congregating together.
"There's going to be new protocols," Fischer said. "New ways to test people. This Kentucky Derby will be different. There's no question about that ... There's a lot of time between now and then."
He said a lot can change in four months, and the Derby "can go on in many different manifestations."
He urged Congress and the White House to send more help and financial aid to cities, saying the funds send so far only covers a fraction of the financial damage in Louisville.
Louisville's current budget is a "continuation budget," with the idea of revisiting it in a few months once we know more about federal relief and how healthy the economy will be, Fischer said.
"Let's go federal government. Let's do the right thing. Let's remove the anxiety around this," Fischer said, urging citizens to contact Sen. Rand Paul. "We need Washington to step up and do the right thing ... invest in cities across America."
Last week, the mayor announced that 380 Metro Government employees will be furloughed on May 3.
