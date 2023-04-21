LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson Circuit Court judge ruled Friday that triple-murder defendant Brice Rhodes is mentally competent to stand trial.
After hearing from witnesses for more than two hours, including a psychiatrist from the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in La Grange who evaluated Rhodes, Judge Julie Kaelin ruled "there has been no conclusive testimony that he is incompetent."
Kaelin set a trial date for Dec. 11 in the case, which has been slowly winding its way through the court system since 2016.
The competency hearing was unusual in many ways, including unsuccessful attempts by Rhodes' attorney Tom Griffiths to have several of Rhodes' previous attorneys testify about his conduct over the years, which include numerous outbursts and threats.
When Rhodes attempted to cut Kaelin off at one point, she told him he would be removed from the courtroom if he did it again. For most of the two hours, Rhodes sat quietly and calmly, yawning frequently.
And Griffiths also attempted to testify himself on Rhodes' behavior and actions since he began representing him, including the fact that Rhodes refuses to talk with Griffiths or acknowledge his defense team.
"I'm not excited about sitting in that chair but I believe I have evidence" the judge needs to hear about whether Rhodes would be able to assist in his own defense at trial, Griffiths said.
Kaelin did not allow Griffiths or any attorney who represented Rhodes in the past to testify, in large part because it would be a violation of attorney-client privilege. Several of the attorneys also said they would refuse to testify.
Dr. Timothy Allen, a psychiatrist from KCPC, testified that Rhodes is mentally competent to stand trial. Allen said Rhodes is articulate, understands what is happening and "pretty much did everything we asked of him."
Allen said Rhodes does have anti-social personality disorder, anxiety and substance issues. He also has a low IQ — 73 — but Allen said he did not believe Rhodes was giving full effort.
But Griffiths pointed out that in his competency evaluation, it was reported that Rhodes would put out traps in his rooms to make sure nobody was sneaking in, had hallucinations and that he believed the prosecutor in the case, among others, was trying to poison him.
The recommendation from Allen in the evaluation also notes that Rhodes can participate in his own trial "if he chooses to do so," Griffiths noted.
Rhodes would not meet with a psychiatrist from his own defense team, telling the man he believed he was a police officer.
Griffiths argued that Rhodes has run off multiple attorneys, does not speak to his current legal team, exhibits paranoia and believes there is a conspiracy against him.
Kaelin said it is not that unusual for a defendant to not trust the legal system.
Asked if he wanted to represent himself at trial, Rhodes told the judge he wants to hire new attorneys, a matter that will be taken up at a later date.
He also again argued that his case should be dismissed because of police misconduct. Kaelin denied the motion, saying there is no evidence of police wrongdoing in the case.
The high-profile case has been pending since 2016 and was scheduled for trial in January 2022 before Rhodes' defense asked for a competency evaluation, claiming Rhodes had an "intellectual disability."
Because of a statewide backlog, it took KCPC more than a year to evaluate Rhodes on whether he is competent to stand trial or should be eligible for the death penalty.
Rhodes is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Jones in May 2016. Later that month, he allegedly killed 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon. Police have said the two were killed at Rhodes' home in Clifton. Their bodies were dumped in the Shawnee neighborhood and set on fire.
Rhodes allegedly killed the two brothers because he feared they would tell police about his involvement in Jones' murder.
Rhodes is being held on a $1 million full cash bond.
