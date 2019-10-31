LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Accused triple murderer Brice Rhodes threatened a Louisville judge on Thursday while claiming his own attorneys are racist.
Rhodes, who has had repeated outbursts during court hearings, cursed at Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Charles Cunningham during a pre-trial hearing.
During the hearing Thursday, Rhodes was arguing that Louisville Metro Police detectives are framing him for the May 2016 murders of Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon, who were found stabbed to death and burned in the backyard of a west Louisville home. He's also accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Christopher Jones around the same time.
He's facing the death penalty, and for at least the third time, wants a new attorney.
"Two Louisville homicide detectives both fabricated testimony and committed perjury," he told Cunningham. "You're not trying to give me a fair chance and effective counsel ... That's OK. I'll write the bar association."
As Cunningham tried to talk with Rhodes about the difficulty in finding him an attorney, Rhodes lashed out.
"Your job is to do your job and not worry about me. I worry about me. You worry about your g*****n damn self," he said. "You gonna find out though ... You're gonna find out real quick. I promise that. Promise that."
As Rhodes was leaving the courtroom, the victim's grandmother, Jackie Partee, spoke up from her seat in the audience.
"This is going on four years," she said. "I'm their grandmother, and this is going on for four years."
Cunningham explained the process to Partee and how he's trying to avoid the case getting thrown out on appeal.
"It's very frustrating," Partee said. "It's frustrating probably to the judge to see him keep doing what he's doing. But what can you do?
"My grandchildren didn't have a chance. Everything that he's saying in there, thinking he's so smart. This has got to stop."
Rhodes is scheduled to go to trial in April, but that will likely have to be pushed back until his issues with his attorney are resolved.
Cunningham told Rhodes he would consider his claim of police misconduct and issue a ruling.
Prosecutors have denied there was any police wrongdoing.
