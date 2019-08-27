Brice Rhodes enters the courtroom

Rhodes tells the judge that he's ready for trial. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brice Rhodes, the man accused of three murders in Louisville, told a judge he's ready for his trial.

He even said he can go to trial immediately, but a judge then told him it doesn't work that way.

"We can do this s*** for real," Rhodes told the court. "You're tripping man. We can do this s***, been ready to go." 

In court, the judge agreed to allow Rhodes to see some of the evidence in his case, something the judge said he's never done before. He will be supervised with a camera watching. The judge said white noise can be used in case Rhodes and his attorney are talking privately around the evidence.

The prosecution said some of the larger pieces of evidence include carpet and the back seat of a car that are expected to be brought into the courtroom.

Rhodes is accused of killing Christopher Jones as well as teenage brothers Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon in May 2016.

His trial is set for April 2020.

