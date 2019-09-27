LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson Circuit Court judge said Friday he would review allegations that Louisville Metro Police detectives lied about evidence in the case of Brice Rhodes, the man accused of murdering three people — including two teenagers.
In a motion read in court by Rhodes asking Judge Charles Cunningham to dismiss the case for “malicious prosecution and corruption,” he argued detectives lied under oath about evidence in the case, including that blood was found in his car. He said no blood was found in his car.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Jones Brown told Cunningham a detective was relying on his memory about evidence during a hearing and simply misspoke in what he told the judge. But she said the detective was not under oath at the time, and the evidence in question is not being used in the case.
Cunningham ordered Jones Brown to write a response to Rhodes’ accusations and scheduled a hearing for Oct. 31.
At one point, Rhodes told Cunningham the judge was scared to throw out the case because of possible negative media attention. Cunningham responded that he doesn't "care what people think" and will not be running for judge again when his current term ends.
"I would be proud to toss the case" if police committed perjury, Cunningham told Rhodes.
After the hearing, an attorney for Rhodes, Tom Griffiths, told reporters that Det. Aaron Tinelli incorrectly testified while under oath about evidence in the case.
But neither Griffiths nor Rhodes' other attorney, Jessica Buck, made any arguments during the hearing.
When asked why Rhodes read the motion to dismiss instead of letting his two defense attorneys make the argument, Griffiths said they had a difference of opinion with Rhodes on when to bring the issue up.
In fact, it is not clear whether the two attorneys will continue to represent Rhodes.
There was a closed door hearing with only Rhodes, his attorneys and the judge at the start of the hearing.
And when court resumed, the attorneys remained quiet, letting Rhodes read his motion and interact with the judge.
As the hearing ended, Cunningham said the currently scheduled April trial date may not be possible given Rhodes’ situation with his attorneys.
When Jones Brown asked what the situation was, Cunningham said, “Let’s just say everything is not peachy on this side of the aisle.”
Rhodes has already gone through several local attorneys, and his current lawyers do not work in Louisville. The attorney issue is also expected to be dealt with Oct. 31.
Rhodes is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Jones in May 2016.
Later that month, he allegedly killed 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon. Police have said the two were killed at Rhodes' home in Clifton. Their bodies were dumped in the Shawnee neighborhood and set on fire.
Rhodes allegedly killed the two brothers because he feared they would tell police about his involvement in Jones' murder.
Rhodes is being held on a $1 million full cash bond.
