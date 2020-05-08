LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer reported 39 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County as of Friday, and two additional deaths.
The total number of COVID-19 cases here is now more than 1,600 with 950 of those residents having recovered.
The two men who died were in the 60s. The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 complications is 115.
Fischer also said the number of infected first responders has jumped again, with five new positive cases. Four additional Metro Correction employees have tested positive, with a total now of 22.
And another Louisville Metro Police officer has tested positive, Fischer said.
Overall, 40 first responders have contracted the virus with 21 of them back at work and 19 recovering at home.
In addition, about 200 Metro Corrections inmates were tested Thursday, That brings the total number of inmates tested to 337, with all negative results so far.
Fischer noted reopening of many businesses starts Monday - manufacturing, construction, pet care, for example - but warned that they must comply with several guidelines or they could be closed.
"We don't want to reopen and see a spike and have to shut down again," the mayor said. "As we move forward, we have to be super vigilant."
Among the precautions businesses need to take:
* Implement a phased return of employees
* Allow teleworking if possible
* Limit face-to-face interaction. No conference room meetings.
* Enforce social distancing
* Take the temperature and do health checks of employees
* Provide masks at no cost and make sure hand sanitizer is available
And Fischer said the city would be closely watching other states and cities who are reopening at a faster pace than Kentucky, such as Indiana.
"We are going to learn a lot about how aggressive this virus comes back," he said.
Of Indiana, the mayor said they are being more aggressive and "that concerns me."
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.