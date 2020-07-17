LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – On the verge of shutting down for good, Louisville’s Passport Health Plan will be sold to California-based Molina Healthcare, preserving the Passport brand name and about 500 Louisville jobs, the companies said Friday.
The sale will also minimize disruption for the roughly 300,000 low-income Kentuckians, mostly in Louisville, who get Medicaid health coverage through Passport and would have had to switch to a different managed-care insurer in 2021, the companies said.
Molina will also buy the west Louisville real estate at 18th Street and Broadway where Passport had begun to build a headquarters building and had plans for a “health and well-being campus,” though Molina didn’t specify its plans for the property.
In May, Molina and four other national health insurance companies outbid locally grown Passport for Kentucky’s Medicaid business, which meant Passport likely would have been liquidated in early 2021. The company’s only hope for survival was a last-minute reversal of five-year contract awards by Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration.
“While we are disappointed that Passport was not awarded a new (managed care) contract, we firmly believe that this agreement provides the best path forward for Passport members, providers, employees and our community," Passport CEO Scott Bowers said in a news release Friday. “The trusted Passport name and brand will live on and, more importantly, this agreement provides continuity of care and coverage for our members during these challenging times for our community.”
Molina will pay $20 million for the Passport assets, including its “brand, operational and clinical infrastructure, and certain provider and vendor agreements,” with potential for another $40 million depending on many Medicaid members Passport retains in late 2020 during open enrollment.
Passport was started in 1997 as a nonprofit consortium of local health care providers such as the University of Louisville and Norton Healthcare.
Those nonprofit “sponsors” sold 70% of Passport to for-profit Evolent Health, a Virginia-based company, last year for $70 million.