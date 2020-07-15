LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Education unanimously approved a contract Wednesday for Jason Glass, who will earn $260,000 per year as the state's next education commissioner.
Glass, a Brandenburg native who is currently superintendent and chief learner for Jeffco Public Schools in Colorado, was picked from three finalists for the job Friday.
He will start as Kentucky's education commissioner by Sept. 14, according to the contract provided by the Kentucky Department of Education.
Glass told WDRB News after he was named education commissioner that his current employer required a 60-day notice before he could take another job, but he expected do some work in Kentucky before he officially began.
He will also get $15,000 to relocate to Kentucky plus a monthly $1,500 living stipend for his first six months on the job, unless he sells his Colorado home in that timeframe, and a monthly $500 automobile allowance.
His predecessor, Wayne Lewis, made $200,000 annually. Lewis negotiated his resignation with the board on Dec. 12, two days after Gov. Andy Beshear reorganized the panel on his first day in office.
Former commissioners Stephen Pruitt and Terry Holliday earned salaries of $240,000 and $225,000, respectively.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio makes $276,000 per year while Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk earns about $270,000 annually, according to WKYT.
Glass will get an opportunity to work alongside Kevin Brown, interim education commissioner and general counsel for Jefferson County Public Schools, for up to 15 days starting Aug. 1. Glass will earn a rate of $996.17 plus travel expenses, according to his contract.
Brown has been interim commissioner since Dec. 18.
Lu Young, the board's chairwoman, said officials reviewed past contracts for commissions and compared salaries with chief school officers in other states and superintendents of Kentucky's largest school districts.
"I'm really excited to welcome Dr. Glass home to Kentucky," Young said during Wednesday's board meeting.
