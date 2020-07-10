LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky Board of Education has named Jason Glass, superintendent and chief learner for Jeffco Public Schools in Colorado, as the state’s new education commissioner Friday.
Glass, a native of Brandenburg, will fill a job that has been vacant since Dec. 12, when former Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis negotiated his resignation with the state education board days after Gov. Andy Beshear reorganized the body on his first day in office.
The board unanimously voted to start negotiating a contract with its commissioner pick after closed-door meetings and interviews with finalists Tuesday.
Glass is taking over the Kentucky Department of Education as school districts grapple with how to safely reopen their buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His hiring also comes at a time when racial equity has been thrust into a national spotlight.
The Kentucky Board of Education passed a resolution Friday encouraging steps to address racial issues across the state and within their communities, such as engaging more with minority stakeholders, improving school counseling offerings and diversifying teaching ranks.
“We urge district leaders to think unconventionally and innovatively to serve all students because conventional methods clearly have not yielded the results we need, dismantle racism in our schools and ensure that educational equity becomes reality for every Kentucky learner in every Kentucky classroom,” the resolution reads.
The commissioner is also called “to continue and reinvigorate the work of the Kentucky Department of Education to foster a culture of anti-racism and further racial equality within our public schools” in the resolution.
Both COVID-19 reopening and anti-racism were mentioned as priorities by Glass during an interview with WDRB when he was named a finalist July 1. He also acknowledged the need to manage a difficult budget situation during an economic downturn sparked by COVID-19.
"Kentucky's economy like those around the rest of the country has suffered because of the recession associated with COVID-19, and we may have multiyear effects because of that, so we're going to have to support our schools in how they can survive this economic downturn and then emerge from it," Glass said at the time.
Glass began as superintendent and chief learner for Jeffco Public Schools in 2017 after serving as superintendent of Eagle County Schools in Colorado, according to a previous press release from KDE.
He worked as director of education for the state of Iowa from 2010 until 2013 and began teaching as a high school social studies teacher for Hazard Independent Schools, according to a KDE news release.
Kevin Brown, general counsel for JCPS, has served as interim commissioner since Dec. 18.
The state board hired Greenwood/Asher & Associates to lead the search for a new education chief for nearly $150,000.
Greenwood/Asher made 211 contacts, received 49 nominations and reviewed 46 applications before narrowing the field to 11 candidates in June, according to a news release from KDE last week.
The field was later winnowed to four, with the final three accepting a second round of interviews, the release says.
Other finalists for the job were Julian Vasquez Heilig, dean of the University of Kentucky's College of Education, and Felicia Cumings Smith, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning at Jefferson County Public Schools.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.