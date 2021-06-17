LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Texas company selected Thursday to take over RiverLink billing, toll collection and customer service must have a call center in the Louisville area.
That’s one of the requirements for Electronic Transaction Consultants LLC, the Texas-based company that would take over the toll system’s behind-the-scenes work by the end of 2023.
The call center would have to be within 15 miles of the Interstate 65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge, which connects Louisville and Jeffersonville, Ind. The number of jobs hasn't yet been determined, said Mindy Peterson, a RiverLink spokeswoman.
Electronic Transaction Consultants, or ETC, got final approval from the Indiana Finance Authority after a selection process led by Kentucky and Indiana officials. The Kentucky-Indiana Joint Board – RiverLink’s top decision-making body – is expected to sign off on the deal next week.
The two states would split the estimated total contract price of just over $79 million during a seven-year toll collection period.
The RiverLink network includes tolls on three bridges between Louisville and Clark County, Ind. -- the Interstate 65 Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy Memorial bridges, and the upriver Lewis and Clark Bridge.
The toll bridges’ “back office” work is now done by Municipal Services Bureau, the Austin, Texas subcontractor of toll system operator Kapsch TrafficCom. Its work, however, has been an occasional source of criticism because of long wait times and inaccurate bills.
Kapsch handles the "roadside" tolling -- the toll gantries and technology that capture license plate images and scan transponders.
Evaluation committees that included Kentucky and Indiana representatives chose ETC over Cofiroute USA LLC of Irvine, Calif., based on a score that emphasized technical and price proposals.
The process also included a two-week “proof of concept” period for ETC and Cofiroute, requiring the two companies to take data from the toll system and handle it as though it were actual license plate photos and transponder data.
