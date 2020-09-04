LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elementary and preschool students will soon be able to learn inside classrooms at Oldham County Schools, the district announced Friday.
Elementary schools will reopen on Sept. 16 while preschools will resume in-person instruction on Sept. 21, according to a letter from OCS.
Students in middle and high schools will be offered in-person instruction on a split schedule starting Sept. 28 as part of the district's reopening plan.
OCS decided to reopen elementary and preschool classes ahead of Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation to delay the start of in-person instruction until at least Sept. 28 after consulting with the Oldham County Health Department, which reports "a manageable number" of COVID-19 cases in the community, according to the letter.
"Elementary school students are at lower levels of risk due to their limited social interactions compared to most secondary students, and benefit most from in-person instruction," the letter says. "We believe this is the right first step towards getting back to as much in-person instruction as possible this school year for all students."
The district will follow the state's "Healthy at School" guidance, which now includes universal masking regardless of whether social distancing can be achieved.
OCS Superintendent Greg Schultz said in a video message that he believed the district had a "window of opportunity" to reopen and offer in-person instruction for its youngest students.
"Our goal all along has been to get as much face-to-face instruction as we can all year long," he said in the video, posted on YouTube.
Other school districts are considering similar plans.
Bullitt County Public Schools could also take a phased-in approach, with some of its youngest students returning to classrooms by the end of the month and all grades resuming in-person classes by late October.
Melinda Thomas of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, said NTI has been tough on her family, balancing full-time jobs with virtual learning for four kids.
"I didn't go to college to be a teacher. I feel like kids would do so much better in school," she said. "They need the hands-on experience from a teacher."
Online school has been a struggle for Thomas' 9-year-old son, Cody.
"It's been kind of tricky getting used to the computers again," he said, wishing he could be back in class again with his teachers and classmates. "It will be easier that way for people to learn."
As with any plan proposed during a pandemic, everything is subject to change.
"I hope it doesn't change," Thomas said. "They need to be in school."
