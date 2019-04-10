LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Passport Health Plan is “cautiously optimistic” that an increase in Medicaid payments implemented by Gov. Matt Bevin’s health cabinet this week will allow the Louisville nonprofit to remain in business.
In a statement Wednesday, Passport said the rates finalized earlier this week will boost its revenue by about $80 million annually.
“We appreciate that the state has implemented rates more closely reflective of current and rising health costs, particularly in the Louisville region, and we are cautiously optimistic these rates will help provide a path for Passport’s sustainability,” Passport CEO Mark Carter said in the prepared statement.
Passport is the dominant “managed care organization” in the Louisville region, where it provides Medicaid benefits to about 210,000 people through a contract with the state. Passport serves about 315,000 members statewide.
The organization was silent on whether it can now restart construction of its headquarters building and “health and well being campus” at 18th and Broadway in West Louisville.
The new Medicaid rates, which provide increases to all five managed care organizations that operate in Kentucky, are effective from April 1 through June 30, 2020.
Cabinet officials have said the rate increases – just like the cuts that Passport last year – were the result of data crunching by an independent actuarial firm working for the state Department for Medicaid Services.
Passport, the only nonprofit of the five Medicaid contractors in the state, has accused the state of trying to put it out of business.
Passport receives nearly $2 billion a year, the vast majority of it from the state for Medicaid.
This story will be updated.