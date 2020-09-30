LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville officials were blindsided when Papa John’s International, a locally grown company based here for decades, announced Sept. 17 it is establishing a “global headquarters” in metro Atlanta where the CEO and many other top executives and corporate teams will be based.
How is Louisville doing in attracting and retaining the highly competitive corporate jobs that cities prize?
What lessons can we draw from the Papa John’s announcement?
On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, WDRB.com business reporter Chris Otts discusses Louisville’s corporate jobs landscape and how the city has been affected by mergers, acquisitions and other corporate moves.
Otts expands on his recent article, News Analysis | After Papa John's burn, Louisville has one way to combat corporate flight
