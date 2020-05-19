Breonna Taylor 1.jpg

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot eight times by Louisville Metro police during a drug raid at her apartment on March 13, 2020. She died at the scene. No drugs or illegal materials were found at the home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This week’s episode of Uncovered by WDRB, our news podcast, explores the controversial police shooting of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old medical professional who died at her apartment on March 13.

Travis Ragsdale, one of several WDRB reporters who have delved into this case, joins the show to discuss what happened during the Louisville Metro police raid, why it took weeks for Taylor's story to garner national attention and our recent reporting questioning the official police narrative presented to the judge who approved a ‘no-knock’ search warrant.

