LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This week’s episode of Uncovered by WDRB, our news podcast, explores the controversial police shooting of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old medical professional who died at her apartment on March 13.
Travis Ragsdale, one of several WDRB reporters who have delved into this case, joins the show to discuss what happened during the Louisville Metro police raid, why it took weeks for Taylor's story to garner national attention and our recent reporting questioning the official police narrative presented to the judge who approved a ‘no-knock’ search warrant.
