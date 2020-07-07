LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Will the additional unemployment aid of $600 per week expire as scheduled at the end of the month?
Will Americans get another round of checks from the IRS? Will struggling cities and states, including Kentucky, get federal money to shore up their budgets?
Should military bases named after Confederate soldiers be renamed?
U.S. Sen. Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, plays a big role in those decisions as the head of the GOP’s majority caucus in the Senate.
McConnell sat down with WDRB political reporter Lawrence Smith on July 6, and we have the entire interview on the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast.
The interview also touches on McConnell's November re-election campaign against Democrat Amy McGrath. What did McConnell make of McGrath's tight primary contest against state Rep. Charles Booker of Louisville?
Following the interview, Smith discusses his impressions of the conversation and the challenge of interviewing the famously disciplined senator, whom he has covered since McConnell’s time as Jefferson County’s judge executive in the early 1980s.
Listen below, or find Uncovered by WDRB on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or other podcast platforms. Remember to subscribe for future episodes and leave a review to help others find the show.