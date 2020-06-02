LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – David “Ya Ya” McAtee, the black man who was shot dead during a police incident in west Louisville early Monday morning, fired a gun before being hit amid an exchange of gunfire involving Metro police and National Guard troops, according to Louisville police's description of video they released Tuesday.
Police said it was not clear whom McAtee was firing at, nor who shot McAtee.
The audio-less footage was taken from security cameras inside McAtee's bar-be-que restaurant and on the wall of an adjoining business. The footage played during Mayor Greg Fischer's press conference Tuesday does not show McAtee being shot.
The Louisville officers, including two who fired their weapons, were not wearing body cameras or did not turn them on during the incident, violating department policy.
Some of the first video McAtee in red pic.twitter.com/oZvv8TYeMB— Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) June 2, 2020
This story will be updated.