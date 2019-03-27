BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) – Nucor Corp., the largest steel-maker in the United States, will build a $1.3 billion plant in Brandenburg, Ky., creating 400 jobs paying an average of $72,800 a year, according to Kentucky economic development documents.
"We can't wait for the day when we melt our first plate of steel here," Nucor CEO John J. Ferriola said at a press conference with Gov. Matt Bevin on Wednesday in Brandenburg, an Ohio River town of about 2,700 that is roughly 45 miles southwest of Louisville.
A state board approved up to $40 million in tax breaks and other public subsidies for the Charlotte-based company during a special meeting on Wednesday.
Nucor can collect the subsidies over a 15-year period if it follows through with the plant.
Nucor already has a steel mill up the Ohio River in Gallatin County, Ky. -- the former Gallatin Steel, which Nucor bought in 2007.
Bevin said the mill planned in Brandenburg is "one of the five biggest economic investments ever made at a single time in the history of Kentucky."
Bevin added that it is the "largest ever" economic investment west of Interstate 65 -- a region people sometimes need to be reminded is "still a part of Kentucky."
