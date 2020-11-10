LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A committee of the Louisville Metro Council is set on Tuesday to consider public subsidies worth up to $7.6 million to help Louisville developer Kevin Cogan build an eight-story, 343-unit apartment and retail complex on East Main Street across from Slugger Field.
Cogan’s Jefferson Development Group first unveiled its plan to develop the private surface parking lot at 418-422 E. Main Street about a year ago.
The apartment project would include first-floor retail along Main Street and amenities like interior courtyards and a pool for residents.
The tax-increment financing deal negotiated by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration would kick back 80% of the new property taxes generated by the $65 million development over the next 25 years to pay “public infrastructure” improvements that are part of the project.
Metro government estimates that property taxes on the completed project would be $314,610 a year starting in 2021 and eventually rise to almost $500,000 a year – compared to approximately $23,000 a year on the current surface parking lot, according to documents that the Metro Council will consider.
The council’s Labor and Economic Development Committee is set to hold a public hearing on creating the special one-block taxing district for the project at 3 pm Tuesday.