LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two men charged with murdering a man walking with his wife near Cherokee Triangle in 2017 are scheduled to plead guilty on Friday.
Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., were supposed to stand trial on March 1 for allegedly robbing and shooting Jason Spencer as Spencer and his wife were walking on Everett Avenue near Cherokee Triangle on Nov. 3, 2017.
Spencer was killed only 10 days after getting married.
Instead, prosecutors and attorneys for Curry and Thomas told Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens on Monday that both sides had reached a plea agreement, though they did not discuss details of the plea.
Stevens set a plea hearing for Friday morning.
Attorneys for Curry and Thomas declined to comment.
Both Curry and Thomas admitted to the crime, according to investigators.
Curry, now 20, allegedly confessed while in the hospital after being shot by Spencer during the robbery.
A Louisville Metro Police officer testified in 2018 that Curry said, "I'm glad I killed that motherf*****" and "if I get out of here, I'm going to kill some other white motherf*****s." Curry is black.
Police arrested four teenagers in the murder and robbery of Spencer.
One of the juveniles, Demond Malone, pleaded guilty and had agreed to testify against his co-defendants.
Malone agreed to an 18-year prison sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to criminal facilitation to murder, criminal facilitation to first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a minor and receipt of stolen property over $500.
A 13-year-old was also arrested but not publicly identified because he was charged as a juvenile.
