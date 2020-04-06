LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS on Monday acknowledged the death of an employee at its Worldport global shipping hub, though the company declined to confirm many workers' suspicions that the man was infected with the novel coronavirus.
The employee was a supervisor at the company's hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and died Saturday, according to multiple co-workers.
"UPS is very saddened by the passing of (the employee)," UPS spokesman Jim Mayer said in a video message released to WDRB on Monday. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends."
While UPS named the employee, WDRB has removed his name from an initial version of this story at the request of the man's family.
In contrast with some other large employers in Louisville, UPS is not confirming whether any of its employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including the man who died.
The company cites "medical privacy laws," though others such as GE Appliances, Amazon and Ford Motor Co. have told employees of COVID-19 cases at their plants and warehouses without disclosing any individual's identity.
The Atlanta-based company has about 20,000 employees in the Louisville area, including thousands who are based at the air package hub.
Mayer said the company has "taken strong steps" to protect its employees, including a new one: providing face masks, in keeping with recent CDC guidance that people wear masks in public places.
The worker's partner did not immediately agree to an interview with WDRB.
A prayer request posted on the website of Louisville's Northeast Christian Church indicated the worker was 55 and had been placed on a ventilator last week after being diagnosed with the respiratory virus.
