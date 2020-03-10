LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Triple-murder defendant Brice Rhodes on Tuesday accused the judge overseeing his case of having a “sexual relationship” with the prosecutor and suggested the judge is "a secret Ku Klux Klan" member.
Rhodes' latest outlandish statements came during a court hearing in which the judge denied Rhodes’ motion to dismiss the charges for alleged police misconduct.
Rhodes accused Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Charles Cunningham of denying all of his motions to dismiss and to suppress evidence in the case, saying the judge was showing favoritism to the prosecution.
“I don’t know if you all have some type of sexual relationship going on or what you all got going on, but I’m definitely going to speak my mind,” Rhodes said during the court hearing. “Are you some type of racist, or you all got some kind of sexual relationship going on? Which one is it?”
“Or, are you are just wrong in everything you that you made a motion for?” Cunningham countered.
“Are you a secret Ku Klux Klan member?” Rhodes then asked the judge, as his attorney, Tom Griffiths, looked both befuddled and amused. “Is that what you really are?”
“No sir, I’m not,” Cunningham said.
WATCH THE FULL EXCHANGE BELOW:
The outburst is not unusual for Rhodes, who has fired many of his attorneys and, for the most part, is handling his case himself. Cunningham has allowed Rhodes to speak out, interrupt him and prosecutors during several hearings.
On Tuesday, the judge denied Rhodes’ motion to dismiss the case based on his allegation that Louisville Metro Police detectives lied about evidence in his case, where he is accused of murdering three people — including two teenagers.
Rhodes promised to appeal to a higher court and made a new motion asking to dismiss the case, again based on alleged misconduct by police.
“Whether you agree with me or not, the higher courts will,” Rhodes told Cunningham.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Jones Brown has grown increasingly frustrated with the judge allowing Rhodes to deliver long speeches in the court.
She asked Cunningham to have Rhodes’ attorneys speak for him and file motions.
As Cunningham was appearing to deny that motion, Rhodes interrupted and began arguing his case again.
A new hearing date was set for May.
Rhodes has argued that Cunningham should dismiss the case for “malicious prosecution and corruption.” He claims detectives lied under oath about evidence in the case, including that blood was found in his car. He said no blood was found in his car.
Jones Brown has said a detective was relying on his memory about evidence during a hearing and simply misspoke in what he told the judge. But she said the detective was not under oath at the time, and the evidence in question is not being used in the case.
After Rhodes’ outburst, he told the judge “the higher courts, they’ll deal with it when the time is necessary.”
“That’s exactly right,” the judge said.
“So say less,” Rhodes fired back. “On to the next subject. Say less.”
The court hearing ended moments later.
Rhodes has already gone through several local attorneys, and his current lawyers do not work in Louisville. They said very little during the hearing.
Rhodes is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Jones in May 2016.
Later that month, he allegedly killed 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon. Police have said the two were killed at Rhodes' home in Clifton. Their bodies were dumped in the Shawnee neighborhood and set on fire.
Rhodes allegedly killed the two brothers because he feared they would tell police about his involvement in Jones' murder.
Rhodes is being held on a $1 million full cash bond.
