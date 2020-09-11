LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – More than a month after President Trump announced he would redirect federal disaster funds to boost unemployment benefits, neither Kentuckians nor Hoosiers have begun receiving the extra payments of $300 or $400 per week.
In Kentucky, computer programmers “are getting close to completing the steps necessary to send out the payments” and the state hopes to make an announcement today or early next week about the timing of the payments, Kentucky Labor Cabinet chief of staff Marjorie Arnold said in an email.
Indiana will begin the extra payments on Sept. 21, said Scott Olson, spokesman for the state Department of Workforce Development.
Indiana, like most of the 49 states participating in the program, plans to provide $300 per week in extra benefits. In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear decided to use the state’s share of federal CARES Act dollars to boost the payments to $400 per week.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which runs the program, is allowing states to request up to six weeks of payments.
Indiana plans to provide six weeks of payments, Olson said Friday. Kentucky officials did not immediately respond when asked if the state’s initial approval for three weeks of payments would be extended.
Thousands of people receiving unemployment insurance in each state have seen a significant drop in income since the across-the-board $600 per week federal supplement expired at the end of July.
The supplements, which Trump authorized via executive action amid a Congressional stalemate on extending the $600-per-week, will more-than double the typical benefits in each state for the few weeks the program lasts.
Indiana’s average weekly benefit for regular, state-funded unemployment was $230 per week in July, according to the most recently available federal data. Kentucky’s was $282.
No new aid coming
A vote in the U.S. Senate on Thursday all-but sealed any hopes for a new round of supplemental federal unemployment benefits or $1,200-per-person stimulus checks before the November presidential election.
Democrats voted to extend the $600-per-week through the end of the year as a part of a $3 trillion aid package the Democrat-led House passed in May. But Republicans balked at the size of the overall package and at the $600 payments, saying they were too generous and discouraged the unemployed from returning to work.
On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, allowed a slimmed-down Republican-crafted aid package, which included a $300-per-week jobless benefits boost, to come to a procedural vote.
The measure failed to overcome a Democrat filibuster, with Kentucky's other senator, Rand Paul, joining Democrats in opposing the $650 billion package.