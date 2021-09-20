LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The demolition of the old Sears building at Oxmoor Center should happen within the next month as part of Topgolf’s plan to build its first Kentucky complex.
Metro government issued a 30-day wrecking permit for the former department store and a section of the mall last week, a key approval in the years-long effort to open the golf-and-entertainment complex.
A Topgolf spokesman has not returned recent requests for comment on the project’s construction timeline, including a voicemail left Monday morning. The company previously said to expect an update by late summer at the latest.
The permit issued September 15 is for 160,000 square feet at the old Sears and part of the mall. That’s where the three-story facility would be built.
Topgolf developers filed building and other permits with Metro government in May. The pre-construction work began after residents of nearby Hurstbourne lost court challenges over the city’s 2018 land-use approvals.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.